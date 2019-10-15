Jeremy Renner’s ex-wife says he once put a gun in his mouth, threatened to kill her and himself

hollywood

Oct 15, 2019

Amid a bitter custody battle, Jeremy Renner’s ex-wife Sonni Pacheco has claimed that the actor once threatened to kill her and himself. According to documents filed in a court, Pacheco, who married and divorced Renner in 2014, claimed that the actor once put a gun in his mouth and threatened to shoot himself, TMZ reported.

The 28-year-old Canadian model said Renner ultimately fired a shot in the ceiling, while their daughter, Ava, was asleep in her bedroom. Pacheco also accuses Renner of alleged drug use as well as emotional and verbal abuse.

The ex-couple currently have the joint custody of Ava but Pacheco has petitioned for sole custody at the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Renner has also filed court documents, claiming that Pacheco is suffering from mental health problems. He said Pacheco is bitter about their marriage being a failure and is now looking for “cash grab”. Renner also claimed that his former spouse once bragged to her friends that she had “bagged an Avenger”, referring to the actor’s turn as Hawkeye in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

A representative of Renner has also released a statement, where the actor denied the “one-sided” claims levelled by Pacheco. “The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy.

“This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatisations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind,” his spokesperson said.

