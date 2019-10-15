e-paper
Jeremy Renner’s ex-wife says he once put a gun in his mouth, threatened to kill her and himself

Jeremy Renner is fighting his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco in a custody battle for their daughter. Pacheco has said that Renner once threatened to kill her and himself.

hollywood Updated: Oct 15, 2019 16:01 IST

Press Trust of India
Jeremy Renner’s ex-wife is seeking sole custody of their daughter.
Jeremy Renner’s ex-wife is seeking sole custody of their daughter.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
         

Amid a bitter custody battle, Jeremy Renner’s ex-wife Sonni Pacheco has claimed that the actor once threatened to kill her and himself. According to documents filed in a court, Pacheco, who married and divorced Renner in 2014, claimed that the actor once put a gun in his mouth and threatened to shoot himself, TMZ reported.

The 28-year-old Canadian model said Renner ultimately fired a shot in the ceiling, while their daughter, Ava, was asleep in her bedroom. Pacheco also accuses Renner of alleged drug use as well as emotional and verbal abuse.

The ex-couple currently have the joint custody of Ava but Pacheco has petitioned for sole custody at the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles.

 

Meanwhile, Renner has also filed court documents, claiming that Pacheco is suffering from mental health problems. He said Pacheco is bitter about their marriage being a failure and is now looking for “cash grab”. Renner also claimed that his former spouse once bragged to her friends that she had “bagged an Avenger”, referring to the actor’s turn as Hawkeye in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

 

Also read: Alia Bhatt tosses F-word on MAMI stage, leaves Kareena Kapoor shocked as Karan Johar asks ‘Is this how I raised you?’ 

A representative of Renner has also released a statement, where the actor denied the “one-sided” claims levelled by Pacheco. “The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy.

“This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatisations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind,” his spokesperson said.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 16:01 IST

