Jimmy Kimmel has a fitting reply to Donald Trump’s swipe at low Oscar ratings

Jimmy Kimmel called US President Donald Trump as the “lowest rated President in history” after the latter took a swipe at the low ratings of the 90th Academy Awards, hosted by the comedian.

The ABC telecast of the show for American audiences attracted the fewest viewers from the time such records have been maintained. According to data released by Nielsen, a record low 26.5 million people watched its telecast, a nearly 20% drop from last year, nytimes.com reported.

Trump took a jibe at this by tweeting: “Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)!”

To this, Kimmel posted: “Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY.”

Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY. https://t.co/E01UgDaZ3T — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 6, 2018

The Oscars ceremony saw host Jimmy Kimmel cracking a joke about Trump as he addressed Get Out director Jordan Peele.

“None other than President Trump called Get Out the best three-fourth of a movie he had seen this year,” Kimmel quipped at the gala, where several celebrities took a stand for immigrants and ‘Dreamers’ amid the ongoing immigration debate over a programme that protects hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

