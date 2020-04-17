e-paper
Home / Hollywood / John Krasinski in talks for mystery Marvel role, after losing out on Captain America gig

John Krasinski in talks for mystery Marvel role, after losing out on Captain America gig

John Krasinski has reportedly met with Marvel Studios for an unspecified project.

hollywood Updated: Apr 17, 2020 18:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
John Krasinski poses at the premiere of the film
John Krasinski poses at the premiere of the film "Mary Poppins Returns" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
         

Actor John Krasinski has reportedly met with Marvel Studios for an unspecified project. Although details about the project are awaited, Geeks Worldwide claims that Marvel has been holding "virtual meetings" with actors, directors and writers lately, and Krasinski was one of them, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The report also stated that they are not sure if Marvel was interested in Krasinski as an actor, writer, director, or all three. It also indicates that Krasinski might be in talks for a role in Young Avengers. Another possibility that the site mentioned is a Fantastic Four reboot with Disney in control of the franchise due to the Fox merger.

Also read: John Krasinski vividly remembers losing Captain America role to Chris Evans, recalls phonecall

Marvel has not confirmed any developments with Krasinski, and the actor hasn't responded to the report either.

Krasinski came into spotlight with his role as Jim Halpert in The Office. He has also directed five films, including his breakthrough hit A Quiet Place, in which he starred alongside his wife Emily Blunt. He also plays the title character in the Amazon Studios series Jack Ryan, which has been renewed for a third season. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Krasinski has launched a web series Some Good News.

