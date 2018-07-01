John Krasinski will definitely be involved in A Quiet Place sequel

Producer Andrew Form has assured that despite his scheduling commitments, director-actor John Krasinski is “definitely involved” in the sequel to A Quiet Place.

Form said that Paramount Pictures is not rushing with a sequel and will coordinate with Krasinski, who both directed and acted in the film, to work within his schedule.

“Oh (Krasinski is) definitely involved. We’re lucky on this one. I’ve had movies where the studio says to you, ‘Here’s your date. Let’s go!’ and on this one we’re not rushing anything, which is amazing. So we’re gonna take our time, we’re gonna figure out where to go, but there is no rush on it and we’re just starting to talk about it.

“We’re figuring out what everyone’s involvement’s gonna be and what the actual next movie’s gonna be. The first one is so special to us that we really want to take our time with this and not rush anything,” the producer told Collider.

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from A Quiet Place. (AP)

A Quiet Place chronicles the story of a family which struggles to survive amid an invasion of blind, sound-hunting monsters. Krasinski shares the writing credits with screenwriters Bryan Woods and Scott Beck on the critically-acclaimed film.

Krasinski stars opposite real-life wife and actor Emily Blunt in the film, which also features Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds. A Quiet Place has been a box office success, making more than $300 million worldwide.

