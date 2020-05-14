e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Johnny Depp’s former romantic partners come to his defence in domestic violence case

Johnny Depp’s former romantic partners come to his defence in domestic violence case

Two former romantic partners of actor Johnny Depp came to his defence Wednesday in his libel suit against British newspaper The Sun, dismissing claims that he was violent or abusive.

hollywood Updated: May 14, 2020 10:27 IST
Associated Press
Two former romantic partners of actor Johnny Depp have defended him as part of his libel suit against British newspaper The Sun.
Two former romantic partners of actor Johnny Depp have defended him as part of his libel suit against British newspaper The Sun.(Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
         

Two former romantic partners of actor Johnny Depp came to his defence Wednesday in his libel suit against British newspaper The Sun, dismissing claims that he was violent or abusive. Actors Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder offered supportive statements for the Pirates of the Caribbean star, who is suing the tabloid paper's publisher, News Group Newspapers, over an April 2018 article which referred to the 56-year-old Depp as a “wife -beater.”

The article contained allegations by Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, who filed for divorce after requesting a domestic violence restraining order. Depp has strenuously denied the allegations.

In a hearing conducted remotely, lawyers for Depp argued that statements from Ryder and Paradis should be included as evidence in the actor's case against the publisher.

Also read: Johnny Depp says ex-wife Amber Heard sliced his finger off, and it ‘erupted like Vesuvius’

This combination photo shows French model-actress and singer Vanessa Paradis, left, and actress Winona Ryder, two former romantic partners of actor Johnny Depp who have defended him as part of his libel suit against British newspaper The Sun.
This combination photo shows French model-actress and singer Vanessa Paradis, left, and actress Winona Ryder, two former romantic partners of actor Johnny Depp who have defended him as part of his libel suit against British newspaper The Sun. ( AP )

“We’ve been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together,’’ Paradis said, court documents show. “Through all these years, I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous, and non-violent person and father.” She added that he was “never violent or abusive.”

Depp’s lawyers also want to include evidence from Ryder, who was in a relationship with the star in the 1990s. “I cannot wrap my head around (Heard’s) accusations,” she said according to the documents. “He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me.”

Heard’s representative issued a statement after the case management hearing, saying that "in relation to Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder’s evidence, we are glad they did not have the same experience as Ms Heard."

"However, one woman’s experience does not determine the experience of another woman," the statement said.

A two-week trial was due to start in London on March 25, but it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawyers for NGN told the court they agreed to Paradis and Ryder being witnesses at the trial now set for July.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
Truck collision in MP kills at least 8 labourers, 50 injured
Truck collision in MP kills at least 8 labourers, 50 injured
Covid-19 update: Rohini Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus, 20 others quarantined
Covid-19 update: Rohini Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus, 20 others quarantined
Why Maharashtra was not able to check rapid Covid spread
Why Maharashtra was not able to check rapid Covid spread
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
Not the right time to seek GST rate cut on vehicles: Maruti Suzuki
Not the right time to seek GST rate cut on vehicles: Maruti Suzuki
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In