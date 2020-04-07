Johnny Depp says ex-wife Amber Heard sliced his finger off, and it ‘erupted like Vesuvius’

hollywood

Apr 07, 2020

Actor Johnny Depp has said that his finger erupted like Vesuvius after his ex-wife, Amber Heard, allegedly sliced it off during a violent altercation. Depp made the statements in a deposition for a now closed case between the actor and his former business associate.

Video footage obtained by Daily Mail shows Depp saying, “I was trying to get the finger back, you know. And then deal with the insanity of having had my finger chopped off by this woman that I was married to.” He joked that he’d named his injured finger ‘Little Richard’.

The incident allegedly took place a month after the couple tied the knot, while Depp was filming the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie in Australia. Depp said he tried to shield Heard in the aftermath of the altercation, by pretending that he’d caught the finger in a door. “She smashed, she threw a vodka bottle at me and my hand was resting on the marble of the bar like that. The first bottle went whoosh just past my ear. And the second one was a larger bottle and she threw it from about this distance and it smashed into the bar, which, this finger who I now call little Richard, was, the tip of the finger was severed and all the bone in here was completely shattered,” he said.

Heard says that Depp injured his finger while banging a phone on the wall during a three-day ecstasy binge. She also accused him of “ripping off her nightgown, grabbing her breasts and strangling her during the ‘horrific’ ordeal.”

Heard also produced texts that she says prove that Depp’s injury was self-inflicted. “I cut the top of my middle finger off… What should I do!?? Except, of course, go to a hospital…. I’m so embarrassed for jumping into anything with her… F**K THE WORLD!!! JD,” Depp allegedly wrote in one text.

