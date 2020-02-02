Johnny Depp’s fans demand justice for him as Amber Heard admits hitting him with pots and pans

hollywood

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 14:35 IST

An explosive video has surfaced, in which Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s ex-wife and actor Amber Heard has admitted that she hit Depp several times. The revelation has led to Depp’s fans pouring out their anger on Twitter and making #JusticeForJohnnyDepp trend on the social media platform.

A Dailymail report quoted Heard as saying, “I’m sorry that I didn’t, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched,” Heard tells Depp, attempting to downplay her outburst the previous evening. “I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you’re fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you,” she says in the video.

It was an informal two-hour ‘therapy’ session recorded consensually on Heard’s cell phone and supplied to DailyMail.com by a well-placed source, the report claimed.

Depp’s voice is also there in the audio. “‘I left last night. Honestly, I swear to you because I just couldn’t take the idea of more physicality, more physical abuse on each other. Because had we continued it, it would have gotten bad. And baby, I told you this once. I’m scared to death we are a crime scene right now,” he says.

“Just because I’ve thrown pots and pans does not mean you cannot come and knock on my door,” Amber says and Depp cuts in to suggest he’s also had vases hurled at him, she replies, “Just because there are vases does not mean that you come and knock on the door.”

“Really, I should just let you throw? The only time I ever threw anything at you was when you f**king threw the cans at me in Australia,’ he admits in the audio clip.

Johnny and Amber parted ways in May 2016 following Heard’s op-ed in Washington Post about her experience as a victim of domestic violence. In 2018, the Pirates of the Caribbean star filed a USD 50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife.

In November 2019, Amber asked her ex-husband to allow a mental health professional to run an Independent Mental Evaluation (IME) on him. Heard had taken this step as she believed that Johnny’s alleged drug, alcohol and prescription med usage contributed to the abuse alleged by her earlier.

