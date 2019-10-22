e-paper
Amber Heard slams Instagram for double standard on nudity, Photoshops Jason Momoa’s face on her body

Amber Heard found a creative new way of calling out Instagram for their double standards on nudity--by pasting Jason Momoa’s face on her body.

hollywood Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:03 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Amber Heard and Jason Momoa have worked together on Aquaman.
Amber Heard and Jason Momoa have worked together on Aquaman.
         

Actor Amber Heard has slammed Instagram for showing double standard on nudity guidelines by posting photograph of her Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa. Heard spoke out against Instagram’s censorship policy on Sunday, after one of her images was censored from the site last month because her nipple could be seen in it.

The 33-year-old star had posted the particular shot in September, in which she wore an open black blazer with her nipples exposed, teamed with dark pantyhose and lingerie. Heard posted a photoshopped image of her and Momoa in the same shot with her bare chest superimposed over his, explaining her point, reports dailymail.co.uk.

 

“In honour of IG’s rigorous and equitable Community Guidelines against showing the female nipple... and since mine enjoyed the brief privilege that’s afforded to my male counterparts. I decided to pay homage by replacing it with a picture that DID meet IG’s strict nudity guidelines and such careful gender policies,” she wrote.

“See my stories to vote on which edit you prefer the most ..and thank you IG, here’s to 2019,” she added. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a side-by-side of the photoshopped shot of Momoa and the original shot of herself, writing: “Is there a difference, with the options, A. Yes, One is art and B. This policy is bulls***.”

 

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar day 21 written update: Abu is voted out, Paras feels ‘Salman sir ka chid chid zyada ho raha hai’

She cleared that she had no animosity against Momoa, leaving a comment that read, “Btw, love you AquaHubbs! Sorry to use your pecs to make a point!” The actor has been an outspoken advocate on a number of gender and social issues, including women’s rights and gender inequality.

“In my life, the strongest people I know and the ones that I have learnt the most from have been women. And to see such a dearth of representation of that strength in films, in TV and in the entertainment industry across the board is really frustrating. I don’t think it is... an accurate reflection of real life,” Heard had told IANS in an interview.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 12:03 IST

