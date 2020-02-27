Johnny Depp’s texts said he wants to ‘drown’ Amber Heard, defile her ‘burnt corpse’: report

hollywood

Actor Johnny Depp sent text messages in which he wrote that he wants to ‘drown’ ex-wife Amber Heard and ‘f**k her dead corpse’. The messages were read out in court on Wednesday, in the presence of the actor.

According to Page Six, Depp texted actor friend Paul Bettany, “Let’s burn Amber,” in November 2013. It was also alleged that Depp texted, “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will f–k her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead.”

Depp is also alleged to have confided in Bettany about his alcoholism. In 2014, he allegedly wrote, “I’m gonna properly stop the booze thing, darling… Drank all night before I picked Amber up to fly to LA, this past Sunday…Ugly, mate. No food for days…powders…half a bottle of whiskey, a thousand red bull and vodkas, pills, 2 bottles of Champers on plane and what do you get..??? An angry, aggro Injun in a f–kin’ blackout, screaming obscenities and insulting any f–k who got near…I’m done. I am admittedly too f–ked in the head to spray my rage at the one I love…For little reason, as well I’m too old to be that guy But, pills are fine!!!”

Actor Johnny Depp, center, leaves the High Court in London, after attending a preliminary hearing in his libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article alleging he had been abusive to his ex-wife Amber Heard. ( AP )

Depp is in court for a libel hearing against The Sun, which reported that the actor was physically abusive towards Heard. Depp is also suing Heard for $50 million, over a piece she wrote for the Washington Post.

Previously, a series of audio recording in which Heard allegedly admits to being physically violent towards Depp were released to the media. In the recordings, Heard says, “I’m sorry that I didn’t, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched … I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you’re fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you. I can’t promise you I won’t get physical again. God I f–king sometimes get so mad I lose it.”

