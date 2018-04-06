Johnny English Strikes Again first trailer: James Bond’s dim-witted cousin returns for round 3

The first trailer for Johnny English Strikes Again, the third in the series of spy movie spoofs starring Rowan Atkinson, was released online on Thursday. The film sees the return of Atkinson’s titular British Intelligence agent for another adventure filled with slapstick humour and tongue-in-cheek gags.

After the success of the first two Johnny English movies - the first film was released in 2003 and grossed $160 million worldwide; the second, Johnny English Reborn made $160 in 2011. Both films, like the Austin Powers series and Get Smart, played on the tropes of the spy movie genre, especially the very British James Bond movies.

Johnny English Strikes Again doubles down on that front, essentially lifting the plot of Skyfall - the secret identities of every British agent have been revealed - and even casts a former Bond girl, Olga Kurylenko, who played Camille Montes in Quantum of Solace.

Like the previous films, Johnny English 3 also sends the most bumbling spy on Her Majesty’s secret service on a globe-trotting adventure.

Directed by David Kerr, the film is scheduled for a September release in the US and an October release in the UK.

Follow @htshowbiz for more