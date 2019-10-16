Joker India box office: Joaquin Phoenix’s film crosses Rs 50 crore mark

hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is holding its own at the India box office. The film, which opened to polarising reviews, is performing well at the box office and has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India. Despite facing tough competition from Bollywood films including Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War, and Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink, the film has sustained interest.

After closing week one on a high and registering a collection of Rs 3750 crore, the film hit the Rs 50 crore mark on the thirteenth day. As per Box Office India, the film has raked in a total of Rs 50.65 crore.

The film kicked off its second weekend with a collection of Rs 2.50 crore on Friday, Rs 4.50 crore on Saturday, Rs. 450 crore on Sunday and Rs 1.65 crore on Monday, thus taking its grand total to Rs. 50.65 crore. Joker also registered the second highest IMAX opening weekend of all time in India (Rs 4.41 crore), just behind Avengers: Endgame. It has made over $550 million worldwide.

The film offers a new take on the origin story of Batman's maniacal arch-enemy, painting a dark portrayal of a would-be stand-up comedian's descent into madness. While Phoenix has received rave reviews for his portrayal of the iconic Batman villain, the film has been facing flak amid fears that it could trigger violence. It opened the floodgates for discussion on topics ranging from mental health to gun control.

Apart from Phoenix, the movie also features Robert De Niro, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham.

The film received early Oscar buzz after winning the Golden Lion, the Venice International Film Festival's top award. It also received an eight-minute standing ovation at its Venice Film Festival premiere. The film, directed by Todd Phillips, released on October 2 in India.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's recently released film The Sky Is Pink has been witnessing a decline in box office collections since its first day. The movie has raked in a total of Rs 11.80 crore. Despite all the hype, considering the film marks Priyanka's Bollywood comeback after a hiatus of three years, and it is Zaira Wasim's last film, Shonali Bose's directorial venture has not been able to perform well at the box office.

