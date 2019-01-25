Just your type: Secretaries who made sure they were remembered

Moneypenny

From the James Bond films

via GIPHY

Aside from 007, this loyal secretary is the only character to have appeared in every Bond film. Moneypenny, befitting a Secret Service employee, is efficient, discreet and in awe of the suave but unpredictable James Bond.

Joan Harris and Peggy Olsen

From the Mad Men TV series

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

While Harris plays the office fantasy, a curvy femme fatale who holds her own in an office full of powerful men, Olson’s career graph is more interesting. She starts off mousy but ends up a copywriter, pushing the limits of what a woman in 1960s America could do.

Donna Paulsen

From the TV series, Suits



via GIPHY

Donna goes from listening in on private conversations to sorting out the law firm’s 10-a-day crises, to knowing more than the partners — and ends Season 7 as COO.

Andy Sachs

From the film, The Devil Wears Prada



via GIPHY

An assistant’s assistant, Andy starts off not quite understanding fashion, or how influential her magazine editor boss is. She masters her job but eventually moves on to pursue her dream of being a journalist.

Tess McGill

From The Working Girl



via GIPHY

When her stockbroker boss steals her idea without crediting her, Tess plots revenge. While her boss is injured, she impersonates her and ends up winging a major deal (and a romantic interest). But then her boss finds out!

Pepper Potts

From the Iron Man franchise



via GIPHY

Virginia “Pepper” Potts is Tony Stark’s PA and has been portrayed as his platonic aide in the comics. But the recent films have seen her taking over from Stark as CEO, cutting major deals and getting into a relationship with him.

Jonathan

From the TV show, 30 Rock



via GIPHY

Being PA to an egotistical nutcase like Jack Donaghy is no picnic but Jonathan loves his boss (obsessively enough for us to worry) and is never without his headset.

Gina Linetti

From the TV show, Brooklyn 99



via GIPHY

No one works as little as Gina, who spends her time sassing Brooklyn’s cops, playing games on her phone, or tweeting. But she does display better knowledge of human behavior and civilian life than most of the precinct.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 21:23 IST