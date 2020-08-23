Justice League teaser: Zack Snyder fulfils fans’ dreams, makes them go Hallelujah. Watch

hollywood

Warner Bros has released a teaser for Zack Snyder’s upcoming director’s cut of Justice League, which will debut on the HBO Max streaming service in 2021. The teaser is scored entirely to Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah -- a song that Snyder famously used in his Watchmen -- and features no dialogue, except a moment right at the end when Batman says, “I don’t care how many demons he’s fought in how many hells, he’s never fought us. Not us united.”

But what it does it reveal a bunch of footage, both old and new, for fans who’ve been clamouring for the Snyder Cut ever since the director dropped out of the project, and an alternate version helmed by Joss Whedon was released in theatres.

We see more glimpses of Cyborg’s deleted plotline than ever before, and we also see the villainous Steppenwolf in his original design. The character was vastly redone for the theatrical cut, and was heavily criticised by both fans and critics. But perhaps most importantly for eager audiences, the teaser gives a clear look at Superman in his black suit, after his resurrection.

Whedon took over from Snyder as director of reshoots and post-production after Snyder was forced to drop out of the film due to a personal tragedy. Whedon changed the tone of the film, replaced entire scenes, and brought Danny Elfman on board to record a new musical score.

Snyder had previously said that he would not be using a single shot filmed by Whedon in his cut of the film. “There will be no chance on earth that I will use a shot prior or after I left the movie. I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph. That is a f***ing hard fact,” he said at JusticeCon.

Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

