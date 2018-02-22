Justin Theroux found love notes from Brad Pitt: Details emerge on Jennifer Aniston’s divorce

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston did not expect to be single once again and she is “sad and disappointed” as her marriage with Justin Theroux did not work out and little post-it notes from Brad Pitt may be to blame.

According to a report in US Weekly, Justin and Jennifer’s marriage ended when he found out that she still keeps notes given to her by her first husband, Pitt, when they were still married. “He stumbled upon old Post-it notes Brad had written,” a source told the magazine. “Sweet little Post-its like, ‘You looked nice tonight’ or ‘Miss you already.’”

“Jen assured him they weren’t a big deal, but Justin wasn’t thrilled … Justin had moments of insecurity like that,” the source added.

However, a source close to Aniston told People magazine that she believes in love ultimately and may not date anyone again.

“As for her future, she isn’t a fan of dating and she never was. She always found dating awkward and unpleasant. She hates all the media attention that she knows she will get now. But, she is a big believer in falling in love and spending her life with a partner that loves sharing hers,” the source was quoted as saying.

Sources close to the pair detail how Aniston and Theroux’s clashing lifestyles drove them apart and how their powerful chemistry first drew them together.

Aniston, who preferred living in Los Angeles (L.A.) tried adopting Theroux’s New York City-based luxurious lifestyle but it made her miserable. With such differences, it became totally exhausting and frustrating for the pair.

“For many months they tried to make it work. They even had therapy. And while it seemed Justin gave up many months ago, Aniston only very recently started telling friends that they (relationship) were over,” the source continued.

The 49-year-old is “doing good” after her split with Theroux.

“She has an amazing life that she loves and is very grateful for. Jen would be the first one to say that she is a lucky girl,” the source added.

Last Thursday, the pair announced their separation, due to “differences”.

Aniston also reportedly issued a statement where she denied using Brad Pitt, her ex-husband, as a shoulder to lean on, following her split with Theroux.

Also, there are rumours that there was no evidence that Aniston and Theroux were even legally married.

Aniston turned 49 years last week and Theroux was noticeably absent from the Malibu celebration.

Aniston and Theroux began dating in May 2011 and became engaged in August 2012.

They married three years later, on August 5, 2015, at their home in Bel-Air in L.A.

