Justin Timberlake spotted getting cosy with co-star on night out, fans wonder if he’s cheating on wife Jessica Biel

Singer and actor Justin Timberlake was spotted on a night out with Alisha Wainwright, seemingly getting cosy with each other. However, sources say there is “nothing going on” between them.

hollywood Updated: Nov 24, 2019 14:08 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Justin Timberlake married to actor Jessica Biel since 2012.
Singer-actor Justin Timberlake and actor Alisha Wainwright were recently seen holding hands, but sources say there is “nothing going on” between them. On Saturday, photos circulated online of the 38-year-old actor appearing to get cosy and flirty with his Palmer co-star Wainwright.

According to The Sun, who first reported the news and obtained photos, the co-stars were seen taking a break from filming and hanging out at a New Orleans bar late at night. Images showed the 30-year-old actor placing her hands on Timberlake’s knee and they were seen touching each other’s hands. Despite what the candid photos look like, a source told Eonline.com that “there is absolutely nothing going on between them”.

 

 

 

 

“They were out with all the cast, crew, make-up artists, and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting,” the source said. “They are just working together. No validity to any other rumour other than that they are filming together.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra has a tonne of fun as she dances with Vaani Kapoor to Ghungroo, watch video

A second source said that their hang out was simply “innocent”. “They’re filming a movie together and it was a group of people hanging out,” the second source shared. “There is nothing going on between them.”

Timberlake is currently married to actor Jessica Biel. The couple married in October 2012 and share a four-year-old son together.

