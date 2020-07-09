Kanye West says he wants to run the US like Black Panther’s Wakanda, if elected president

hollywood

Rapper Kanye West, who recently announced a presidential bid, has said that if elected, he’d run the United States like the fictional country of Wakanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wakanda first appeared in the film Captain America: Civil War, and was further explored in Black Panther.

In an interview to Forbes, described by the magazine as ‘four hours of rambling’, Kanye said, “A lot of Africans do not like the movie [Black Panther] and representation of themselves in…Wakanda. But I’m gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it’s the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House…”

He continued, “That is a positive idea: you got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans — I’m not saying the most because you got a lot of alien level superpowers and it’s only collectively that we can set it free. Let’s get back to Wakanda… like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes. Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine — like big pharma — we are going to work, innovate, together.”

In the same interview, Kanye revealed that he’d contracted the coronavirus in February. Describing his experience with the illness, he said, “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it.” He added, “I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”

In the MCU, Wakanda is a secret nation that thrives because of its king’s decision to protect its technological interests. However, T’Challa/Black Panther eventually decides to open its borders and share its resources with the world.

