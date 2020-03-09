Keira Knightley refuses to do nude scenes, was concerned because they’d land up on adult sites

hollywood

Actor Keira Knightley has said that she has now introduced a no-nudity clause in her contract, and has veto powers on every sex scene she appears in. Speaking to Financial Times, the actor said that becoming a mother has changed her perspective on onscreen nudity.

“I’m really happy with my body. It’s done an amazing thing,” the actor, mother to two daughters, Edie, 4, and Delilah, 6 months, said, and added, “But I also don’t want to stand there in front of a whole film crew.” She joked, “The nipples droop!”

Keira added, “I have been comfortable earlier with more nudity than I am now. I have had a kid, I am in my 30s, I am very happy with my body.” She mentioned that an added concern was for the scene to land up, out of context, on an adult site. “You can take the whole thing and put it in a completely different thing, and it’s on some porn site.”

Keeping all this in mind, the actor said that she has introduced a no-nudity clause in her contract, and that she has final approval over body doubles and how the scenes are edited. “That was a choice,” she said. “I get to choose the body double. It is an interesting selection process! It kind of goes like, ‘That’s a little bit like you, but better. She has a lovely body, so she can do this’ … then I get final approval of what the edit is.”

Keira had previously spoken about how the scrutiny over her body led to a mental breakdown in 2007. “I tried being five pounds heavier, but then people say you have cellulite, and then five pounds lighter, and then you’re anorexic and causing people to die. It was just so much,” she’d said in an interview.

The actor broke out with Bend it Like Beckham, and went on to appear in the Star Wars prequels, and critically acclaimed films such as Atonement and Pride & Prejudice.

