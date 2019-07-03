Knives Out trailer: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans shed James Bond, Captain America skins

The trailer for the multi-starrer Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig and Chris Evans, among many others has been released. Apart from Craig and Evans, the film boasts a stellar cast including the likes of Jaime Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Christopher Plummer, Lakeith Stanfield, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Katherine Langford, and others.

The trailer sets the premise of the film perfectly - there has been a death in the family and everyone is a suspect.

No murder mystery is complete without a dead body and Academy Award winner Plummer plays Harlan Thrombey, a Stephen King-esque author of a series of mystery novels who suspiciously dies during a reunion with his not-so-nice extended family, including daughter Linda (Jamie Lee Curtis), son Walt (Michael Shannon), and grandson Ransom (Chris Evans).

Craig, who plays the detective in the film, is putting on a thick Southern accent, while Evans' comic timing will make you forget that he was ever Captain America.

However, things get tricky once the supporting cast of seedy characters emerges. "Ladies and gentleman, I would like to request you all stay until the investigation is completed," Craig's character tells the family. Collette's character prods, "Can we ask why? Has something changed?"

"No," he responds, to which she quips, "No it hasn't changed, or no we can't ask?" A few seconds into the trailer, he says, "I suspect foul play, and I've eliminated no suspects."

The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 27, this year, and is directed by Rian Johnson.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 13:06 IST