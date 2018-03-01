 Kristen Wiig in talks to play villain Cheetah in Wonder Woman sequel | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Kristen Wiig in talks to play villain Cheetah in Wonder Woman sequel

Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot might soon welcome Kristen Wiig in their Wonder Woman team.

hollywood Updated: Mar 01, 2018 11:07 IST
The Wonder Woman sequel may just star Kristen Wiig as the villain as Gal Gadot returns in lead role.
Actor Kristen Wiig is in negotiations with Warner Bros and DC Entertainment to star in Wonder Woman 2.

The 44-year-old actor has emerged as the frontrunner to play the role of Cheetah, who is known to possess superhuman strength and agility in the comics, reported Variety.

Wiig is popular known for films Bridemaids, Ridley Scott’s The Martian and all-female reboot Ghostbusters, which also starred Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon.

Actor Gal Gadot will reprise the titular role with director Patty Jenkins once again helming the project.

The sequel is rumoured to be set in the 1980s against the backdrop of the Cold War.

Wonder Woman was released in June last year and raked in more than USD 821 million at the worldwide box office.

