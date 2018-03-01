Kristen Wiig in talks to play villain Cheetah in Wonder Woman sequel

Actor Kristen Wiig is in negotiations with Warner Bros and DC Entertainment to star in Wonder Woman 2.

The 44-year-old actor has emerged as the frontrunner to play the role of Cheetah, who is known to possess superhuman strength and agility in the comics, reported Variety.

Wiig is popular known for films Bridemaids, Ridley Scott’s The Martian and all-female reboot Ghostbusters, which also starred Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon.

Actor Gal Gadot will reprise the titular role with director Patty Jenkins once again helming the project.

The sequel is rumoured to be set in the 1980s against the backdrop of the Cold War.

Wonder Woman was released in June last year and raked in more than USD 821 million at the worldwide box office.

