e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Hollywood / Kumail Nanjiani will play a Bollywood star in The Eternals: ‘That’s my secret identity’

Kumail Nanjiani will play a Bollywood star in The Eternals: ‘That’s my secret identity’

Kumail Nanjiani, who plays a powerful superhero in The Eternals, says his cover-up in the film will be of a Bollywood hero.

hollywood Updated: Mar 05, 2020 15:52 IST
Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
Kumail Nanjiani will be seen with Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and others in The Eternals.
Kumail Nanjiani will be seen with Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and others in The Eternals.
         

Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani says his character in Marvel Studios’ big-budget superhero saga The Eternals will have a secret identity of a Bollywood star. The film, directed by Chloe Zhao, will follow the Eternals, an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years, to reunite and protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

Nanjiani, who is essaying the role of Kingo, an Eternal who is cosmic-powered, also said a major chunk of the movie is set in the modern age.

 

“A lot of it takes place in the present day. My character, for instance, is like ‘Ok we’re supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know’. “So I become a Bollywood movie star, that’s my secret identity. We’re all supposed to keep quiet and I’ve become the biggest Bollywood movie star,” the actor said during his appearance on Deadline’s New Hollywood podcast.

Also read | Rashami Desai says she was depressed during divorce with ex Nandish Sandhu: ‘I tried my level best’

Nanjiani, 42, said he took months of “Bollywood dance classes” to prepare for the role. “It’s really a workout... And you know, there’s like 52 dancers, and 51 of them are professional dancers, and then there’s me,” he added.

The Eternals also features the likes of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Gemma Chan, and Barry Keoghan. The movie is scheduled to be released in November.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings
Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings
Tahir Hussain, wanted in IB staffer’s murder, arrested at Delhi court
Tahir Hussain, wanted in IB staffer’s murder, arrested at Delhi court
4 Delhi gang-rape convicts to be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 am: Judge
4 Delhi gang-rape convicts to be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 am: Judge
Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence
Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence
‘Like the Titanic Captain’: Rahul Gandhi disses govt on coronavirus crisis
‘Like the Titanic Captain’: Rahul Gandhi disses govt on coronavirus crisis
Hyundai’s i20N vs i20: Sharper, sleeker, faster
Hyundai’s i20N vs i20: Sharper, sleeker, faster
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’-Harmanpreet after India enter final
‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’-Harmanpreet after India enter final
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News