Lady Gaga fans threaten to riot, call Golden Globes a joke after A Star is Born snub

A Star is Born fans are slamming the 2019 Golden Globes, for snubbing stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, widely considered to be the favourites heading into the awards. In the end, Glenn Close beat Gaga for her performance in The Wife, and Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek won the best actor award over hot favourite Bradley Cooper. Although not the front-runner, Cooper also lost in the best director category to Roma’s Alfonso Cuaron.

Several people on Twitter immediately reacted by calling the Globes ‘a joke’. For Bohemian Rhapsody to be favoured over the likes of Black Panther, BlackKklansman, If Beale Street Could Talk, in addition to A Star is Born, was seen as a unexpected turn of events. Bohemian Rhapsody, a biopic on Queen and its lead singer Freddie Mercury that wasn’t all that well received by critics, has been directed by Bryan Singer, who has been accused several times of sexually harassing young boys. Singer was fired midway through production for absenteeism, and was replaced by Dexter Fletcher, who brought the film home, all the way to a global haul of over $700 million.

“Bohemian Rhapsody has just won over If Beale Street Can Talk. That’s it. That’s the joke,” one person wrote.

Gaga took to Twitter and wrote, “I am so beyond grateful for this Golden Globe & honoured to have won it w/ @MarkRonson @Wyattish , Anthony Rossomando and to have sang it with Bradley Cooper. I also could not be happier for Glenn Close winning tonight. She is a true legend and deserves every award. Thank you HFPA.”

Her fans, however, threatened to ‘riot’. The Little Monsters, as they’re known, took to social media to voice their displeasure. Gaga did, however, win one Globe, for Best Original Song.

Here are some reactions:

If A Star Is Born is snubbed at the Oscars we will riot. — Lady Gaga | Dylan (@HausOfDylann) January 7, 2019

Funny how the Golden Globes snubbed Lady Gaga of her well-deserved Best Actress Award for A Star is Born yet they gave her that truly undeserving award for American Horror Story Hotel years ago 🙄 — Gary Sia (@iamthegarysia) January 7, 2019

A Star is Born was snubbed in the last category. There’s nothing else to be said. Bohemian Rhapsody was a beautiful film, don’t get get me wrong, but not Best Picture — Colton J (@RahRahEnigma) January 7, 2019

A Star Is Born was snubbed too hard tonight. It’s easily the most acclaimed film of the year and was ignored #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/dKHRbLYwyA — 💄#TeamNaomiLuzon (@kimchicx) January 7, 2019

Even Glen Close can’t believe Lady Gaga didn’t win #goldenglobes2019 pic.twitter.com/DUUU7n3dlR — truthfultomatoes (@truthfultomato1) January 7, 2019

Oh MY GOD - Lady Gaga LOSES to Glenn Close! 😬 I have no words... This is probably one of the biggest snubs ever... #GoldenGIobes pic.twitter.com/UeIHATOYKo — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 7, 2019

A Star is Born is still an Oscars favourite, with voting for the prestigious awards set to begin shortly. The Academy Awards will be held on February 25, with nominations announced on January 23. Meanwhile, the film has grossed more than $350 million worldwide.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 14:37 IST