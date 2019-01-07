 Christian Bale thanks Satan, Satan thanks him back: Golden Globes 2019’s top five moments
Christian Bale thanks Satan, Satan thanks him back: Golden Globes 2019’s top five moments

From Christian Bale’s speech to Chrissy Metz’s embarrassing declaration and Bohemian Rhapsody’s controversial win, here are the top five moments from the 2019 Golden Globes ceremony.

hollywood Updated: Jan 07, 2019 11:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
76th Golden Globe Awards: Christian Bale, Best Actor - Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, Vice, accepts his award. (REUTERS)

The 2019 Golden Globes ended with Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody winning the top prizes in a surprise upset. Firm favourites A Star is Born and Black Panther went home largely empty-handed in an otherwise by-the-books ceremony.

There were, however, certain high points during the show’s almost three-hour runtime. The included controversial moments and hilarious speeches and broken records.

Click here for all Live Updates of Golden Globes Awards

Here are the top five takeaways from the 76th annual Golden Globes.

Chrissy Metz calls Alison Brie a ‘bi*tch’ on camera

In the first controversy of the awards, This is Us actor Chrissy Metz found herself in a bit of trouble after she seemingly called Glow star Alison Brie a ‘bi*tch’ in a red carpet interview. Metz denied having said anything of the sort.

“I’m so distraught and upset,” she told Entertainment Weekly later, while her rep added, “Chrissy never said that. She would never say that about anybody. She’s a huge fan and friend of Alison Brie.”

Here’s the video:

A Star is Born is snubbed

Considered a firm favourite heading into the awards, Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, A Star is Born, walked away largely empty-handed. The film was up for the best picture (drama) award, after it was submitted as such and not in the musical/comedy category. It was beaten by another surprise drama inclusion, Bohemian Rhapsody. Both Cooper and Lady Gaga lost out to Rami Malek and Glenn Close.

Christian Bale thanks Satan in acceptance speech

Christian Bale reverted to his original accent and thanked Satan in his acceptance speech for ‘inspiring’ him to play former US vice president Dick Cheney in Vice. “Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration for playing this role,” he said.

The Church of Satan responded to a video of the actor’s speech, by writing on Twitter, “To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential. As Mr. Bale’s own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan!”

Sandra Oh breaks new ground

Sandra Oh became one of the very few actors to have won awards during a ceremony they were hosting. The list includes Amy Poehler (2014 Golden Globes), Bruce Willis (1987 Emmys), Mary Tyler Moore (1976 Emmys). Oh was a co-host of the Globes, along with actor Andy Samberg.

She also became the first actor of Asian descent to win multiple Globes. Her first win was in 2006 -- best supporting actress for her role as Dr. Yang on the television series Grey’s Anatomy

Best Picture controversy

Both best picture winners, Green Book in the Musical/Comedy category and Bohemian Rhapsody in the drama category, were received with apprehension. In addition to several people online pointing out that neither conformed to the category in which they were submitted. Here are some reactions:

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 11:15 IST

