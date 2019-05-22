Leonardo DiCaprio clicks 21-year-old girlfriend’s pics, internet hails him ‘perfect Instagram boyfriend’

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted in Cannes with his girlfriend and actor, Camila Morrone. He was caught on camera by the paparazzi as he clicked Camila’s pictures on his phone while she struck some fabulous poses in the sunny French Riviera.

Camila, 21, was seen in a flowing white polka-dotted dress, striking a pose barefoot on a paved road while the 44-year-old actor sported a white sweatshirt, black pants, black hat and a pair of white sneakers. Twitter users had a tonne of fun at Leo’s expense, calling him the generic Instagram boyfriend. “Leonardo DiCaprio now knows: You either die a hero or live long enough to become an Instagram boyfriend,” read one tweet. “Is that Leo DiCaprio?!? Oh dear...how the mighty have fallen,” wrote another user.

Leonardo DiCaprio being the perfect instagram boyfriend taking photos of his girlfriend during their lunch date in Cannes (2019) pic.twitter.com/SUQ3vGvA6k — Leo Doing Things (@LeoActivities) May 20, 2019

Leo and Camila are attending the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Camila’s Mickey and the Bear and Leo’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood were screened there. Leo was spotted sneaking in at the screening of Mickey and the Bear while Camila attended the premiere of Once Upon..., directed by Quentin Tarantino, on Tuesday.

The premiere was also attended by film’s other stars such as Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Camila sat one row behind Leo and the rest of the cast and didn’t interact with her boyfriend at the premiere. The two didn’t walk the red carpet together either. Camila is the stepdaughter of actor Al Pacino, who has worked with Leo in Once Upon...

Leo and Camila are seen together only in paparazzi photos, taking a walk on the beach or on lunch dates. They first sparked romance rumors in December 2017 and were later seen together at Coachella. Last November, a source told E! News, “It is getting more serious. They’ve been inseparable for the last year and are crazy about one another. They’ve gotten to know each other’s families and they love being together.”

Leo has previously dated several model and actors. Supermodels Gisele Bündchen, Bar Rafaeli, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach are just a few of the names. He had also dated actor Blake Lively, who later married Ryan Reynolds.

First Published: May 22, 2019 13:16 IST