Marvel fans will see Stan Lee on screen again, he had already filmed his Avengers 4 cameo

Comic book legend Stan Lee, who died on Monday at the age of 95, will be seen again on the big screen. The beloved pop culture icon had already filmed his cameos in several Marvel projects, including Avengers 4.

Stan has reportedly recorded cameos for Ralph Breaks The Internet and Avengers 4. In a report published in CBR.com in April, director Joe Russo had confirmed his appearance in the upcoming Avengers 4. “So, Stan, typically we try to get him out — he doesn’t love to fly — so we try to get him out for his cameos around the same time... so if we have other movies shooting on the same lot that we’re on, for instance Ant-Man 2 or Avengers 4, we group his cameos together and then move him from one set to the next and kind of get him through his cameos in one day,” he had said.

As for Ralph Breaks the Internet, TheWrap reports that the audience must keep an eye out when Vanellope Von Schweetz can be seen being chased through the hallways of the Oh My Disney fansite by Stormtroopers from Star Wars. As she weaves by various Disney characters and signs featuring all the studios Disney has acquired this decade, one of the stars she nearly knocks over is Lee himself.

Lee will also appear in Captain Marvel and given his track record of appearing in non-Disney Marvel films, the audience must not be surprised if they see him in animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Several Hollywood stars and on-screen superheroes took to social media to pay tributes to Stan Lee. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige tweeted, “No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior!”.

Evans and Downey Jr, who play Captain America and Iron in the Marvel cinematic universe, also condoled his death. “There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!” Evans tweeted.

Downey Jr posted his old picture with the comic book legend on Instagram and wrote, “I owe it all to you... Rest In Peace Stan... #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip #stanlee #TeamStark” Jackman, who played the X-Men character Wolverine in eight films across 17 years, called Lee a “creative genius”.

“Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine” he wrote on Twitter.

“Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth shared an image of Lee in the character’s traditional helmet and holding Mjolnir on Instagram. “RIP my friend. Thank you for the incredible adventures your stories took all of us on. My love and support goes out to all your friends and family,” Hemsworth said.

Avengers 4 releases in May 2019.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 20:39 IST