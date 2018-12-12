Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther lead IMDb’s top 10 films of 2018 list

IMDb has released its annual list of the top 10 films of the year, with Marvel taking the number one and two spots. Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther lead the list, comprised some of the most popular titles of 2018.

IMDb points out that the list isn’t based on critical reception, but purely on the films’ popularity on the website. The ranking has been calculated based on the number of page views each title received on IMDb’s mobile and web audience. IMDb claims to have a monthly readership of over 250 million unique users.

Here’s the top 10 list

10. Bohemian Rhapsody

9. Incredibles 2

8. Ready Player One

7. Mission: Impossible - Fallout

6. Venom

5. The Meg

4. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

3. Deadpool 2

2. Black Panther

1. Avengers: Infinity War

As you can tell, the list is made up of only mainstream blockbuster titles - only one title is based on a true story, and isn’t some form of action film. Not all of these movies are critical darlings. For instance, reviews for both Bohemian Rhapsody, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and The Meg have been mixed, while Venom had received mostly poisonous reviews.

Only Black Panther and Incredibles 2 are looking at similar sort of appreciation at the upcoming Oscars, while Mission: Impossible - Fallout and Avengers: Infinity War are more likely to score technical nominations come January, when the list of nominees is revealed. Black Panther recently received 12 Critics’ Choice Awards nominations, and has been named one of the year’s best films by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute.

This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Rami Malek in a scene from Bohemian Rhapsody. (AP)

Each of these movies is, however, a box office hit. The most surprising entry is Bohemian Rhapsody, which has made close to $600 million worldwide. That’s more than Ready Player One and The Meg. Meanwhile, four entries have crossed the coveted $1 billion mark, including Fallen Kingdom, Incredibles 2, Black Panther and Infinity War.

Venom and Mission Impossible trail closely, with box office totals around the $800 million mark.

