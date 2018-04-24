Massage therapist accuses Stan Lee of sexual misconduct

Comic legend Stan Lee has been accused of sexual misconduct by a massage therapist. She has sued Lee, 95, and his assistant, Mac Anderson, according to a report in Blast.

She claimed she was called to perform a massage over the weekend in Lee’s hotel room at a Hyatt Regency in Chicago. She alleged that Lee began to fondle himself while lying face down and later, while she was massaging his quadriceps, she said Lee began to moan and groan.

She added she ended the massage early and left the hotel room.

According to the court documents, she was called back to the room again the next day. She said an hour into the massage, Lee began moaning again. She says she immediately stopped the massage and asked Lee to put his clothes back on so she could get her things and leave.

She claimed Lee got angry and stood up from the table completely naked. Fearing she might get fired, she agreed to continue the massage for another 10 minutes.

She said when things got more uncomfortable she immediately ended the massage, got her USD 240 in cash from Lee for the massage, and immediately left.

She is suing for assault, battery, violation of the Illinois Gender Violence Act, emotional distress and civil conspiracy. She is seeking damages in excess of USD 50,000.

