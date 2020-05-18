Matrix director Lilly Wachowski slams Elon Musk, Ivanka Trump for referencing movie for their agenda: ‘F**k both of you’

hollywood

The Matrix co-director Lilly Wachowski had no patience for Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump referencing her movie to further their agendas. Musk has been a vocal critic of the coronavirus lockdown measures that, in his opinion, are harming the economy.

On Sunday, Musk tweeted, “Take the red pill,” referencing a moment in the first Matrix film, in which Keanu Reeves’ Neo is given the choice to take a bland blue pill, or the more adventurous red one to find out the truth about the Matrix. Ivanka replied, “Taken!”

Wachowski, who directed the film with her sister Lana, shot back, “F**k both of you.” Her tweet has been ‘liked’ over 130000 times. That’s more than both Musk and Ivanka’s tweets.

Musk has been threatening to open the Tesla factory in California, despite lockdown measures, which he described as ‘fascist’. He has also hinted at moving the factory out of California.

Wachowski, who came out as a trans woman shortly after the coming out of her sister, has been an advocate for transgender rights. The Donald Trump administration has implemented a ban on transgender people serving in the military.

Matrix 4 was under production before the lockdown, but was forced to shut down. The film sees Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss returning in their iconic roles as Neo and Trinity, and is also said to feature Priyanka Chopra. The film is being directed by Lana alone, and Lilly’s Twitter bio describes her as an ‘ex-filmmaker’.

