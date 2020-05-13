e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Matt Damon reveals his oldest daughter had coronavirus

Matt Damon reveals his oldest daughter had coronavirus

Matt Damon says his eldest daughter Alexis was diagnosed with coronavirus when she was studying in New York.

hollywood Updated: May 13, 2020 20:50 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Matt Damon says his daughter is well and healthy.
Matt Damon says his daughter is well and healthy.
         

Actor Matt Damon has revealed that his eldest daughter Alexia had coronavirus in New York while the rest of the Damon family quarantined in Ireland. The actor had been in Dublin shooting The Last Duel when the country began to shut down over Covid-19 concerns.

 

View this post on Instagram

Thanksgiving weekend = family weekend

A post shared by Matt Damon (@matt_damon_official) on

Damon, along with wife Luciana Barroso, and children -- Isabella, 13, Gia, 12, and Stella, 9 -- stayed in Ireland.

“She’s (Alexia) in New York City and she had COVID really early on along with her roommates and got through it fine,” Damon told a radio station in an interview, reports usatoday.com.

Also read: Illegal review: Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait deliver their best performances in new-age legal drama

“We’ll reunite with her at the end of the month. But everybody’s OK, obviously Lucy’s mom and my mom it’s scary for that generation.” The Damon family is well-equipped for quarantine in a foreign country.

“We’ve got what nobody else has, which is actual, live human beings teaching our kids,” he said. “We feel guilty. We’ve got this kind of incredible setup in this place that’s absolutely gorgeous.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
Army considers ‘tour-of-duty’ model to allow youth to serve for 3 years
Army considers ‘tour-of-duty’ model to allow youth to serve for 3 years
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In