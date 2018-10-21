Michael Douglas says Quantum Realm will be pivotal in Avengers 4, more Marvel movies

Veteran actor Michael Douglas has revealed that Quantum Realm will play an important part in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies. Douglas plays physicist Dr Hank Pym in MCU movies and the concept of Quantum Realm was first teased in Ant-Man, which featured Paul Rudd as the titular character.

As described by Dr Pym, the Quantum Realm is “a reality where all concepts of time and space become irrelevant as you shrink for all eternity”.

“I mean, all of them — I mean, the Quantum Realm, that’s the key. That’s the key. The Quantum Realm plays an important part in all the next chapters, I think, of the Marvel films,” Douglas said during an appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

Ant-Man in the Quantum Realm.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had earlier said that the Quantum Realm will be important for Avengers 4. The concept of time and space doesn’t work the same in the Quantum Realm. Either it does not move at all or can help you access a different time and space. Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, Captain America and others could really use Quantum Realm in bringing back their friends, Spider-Man, Black Panther and other and turn back the clock to visit the past and change the course of future.

We saw the proof of the same in the sets photos that were leaked last year. A much older, greying Tony was seen shooting at a replica set from the first Avengers movie. Joining him was Captain America in his original costume, a Hulk that was capable of conversation and Ant-Man. Even Thor had his old, long hair and Loki was seen bound and gagged after his failed siege of New York.

They also wore small devices on the back of their hands. It looks like this will be what keeps them tethered together in this new, different universe.

If anything, Quantum Realm appears to be the only way out for our heroes. Whether it proves helpful, we’ll know it in May 2019 when Avengers 4 hits theatres.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 18:21 IST