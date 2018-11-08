Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle to globally release on Netflix on December 7. Watch new trailer

Streaming giant Netflix will release Andy Serkis’ Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle on the platform on December 7 worldwide. The CGI live-action film, featuring Rohan Chand as the titular beloved mancub, is based on The Jungle Book stories of Rudyard Kipling.

The film will have exclusive limited theatrical engagements, starting November 29 in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and London, Netflix said in a statement.

Mowgli will have an expanded theatrical release in additional theatres in the US and UK.

The film voice stars Christian Bale as panther Bagheera, Cate Blanchett as snake Kaa, Benedict Cumberbatch as tiger Shere Khan, Freida Pinto as village woman Messua, Tom Hollander as hyena Tabaqui, Peter Mullan as alpha wolf Akela, Naomie Harris as wolf mother Raksha, and Matthew Rhys as hunter John Lockwood.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 20:38 IST