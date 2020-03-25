‘My grandmother is 70, mother is type 1 diabetic’: Emma Watson lists reasons she’s staying at home

hollywood

Updated: Mar 25, 2020

Actor Emma Watson has urged her fans to stay at home, and has shared the reasons why she is staying indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Harry Potter actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, holding up a placard with the reasons written on them.

She captioned the post, “My grandma is over 70, so particularly vulnerable... My Mum is a type 1 diabetic and my best friend is a health care professional. #Istayhomefor them. Who are you staying home for? Sending love. E xxx. Thank you to @michelleobama for the tips.”

Emma’s post has been ‘liked’ close to 500000 times. “I stay home with Harry Potter,” one person commented. “It is time to show responsibility,” wrote another.

Several people have taken to social media to share similar posts, listing the importance of social distancing to curb the contagious virus’ spread. The coronavirus has infected over 400000 people worldwide, including over 500 in India.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the nation would be put in a 21-day lockdown to tackle the disease, which has brought countries like China, Italy, Spain, the UK and US, among others, to their knees. Several Indian actors such as Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and others have urged people to stay indoors.

Emma most recently appeared in the Oscar-nominated drama Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig and co-starring Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep and others.

