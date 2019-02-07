Netflix challenges fans to name a better villain than Heath Ledger’s Joker. Indians name Gabbar, Mogambo

Netflix on Wednesday played a game on Twitter, challenging fans to name a better villain that Heath Ledger’s Joker, from the Dark Knight. “Name a better villain. I’ll wait,” the streaming service tweeted from the official Netflix Film account, alongside a video from the film which showcases the best Joker moments from the film.

Several Twitter users responded to the question, with suggestions ranging from Javier Bardem’s Anton Chigurh, from No Country for Old Men to Donald Trump. “My ex,” one person wrote in a tweet that got close to 2000 likes.

Name a better villain. I'll wait. pic.twitter.com/XSmOFdxB86 — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) February 6, 2019

Another person simply tweeted a GIF of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, to which Netflix replied, “If by ‘villain’ you mean perfection, sure.”

Wow, you did that. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) February 6, 2019

If by "villain" you mean perfection, sure. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) February 6, 2019

Other replies include the T-Rex from Jurassic Park, Darth Vader from Star Wars and Thanos, from Avengers: Infinity War. Indian fans chimed in with Crime Master Gogo, Gabbar Singh and Mogambo, from Mr India. You can check out more replies here:

you just slid into the comments with my childhood trauma, damn. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) February 6, 2019

Ledger won a posthumous Oscar for his performance as the Joker in the 2008 blockbuster, which also starred Christian Bale as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Michael Caine as Alfred, Morgan Freeman as Lucius Fox and Aaron Eckhart as Harvey Dent/Two-Face.

Ledger was found dead in his New York apartment a few months before the film’s release. The official cause of death was listed as an accidental overdose.

The Joker, one of the most iconic fictional villains, has also been played by Jack Nicholson, Cesar Romero, Mark Hamill, Jared Leto, and soon, Joaquin Phoenix.

