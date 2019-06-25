New Avengers Endgame post-credits scene will show unseen Hulk footage, more details revealed

Days before the re-release of Avengers: Endgame, details have emerged about what Marvel fans can expect from the film, by way of additional material. As promised by Marvel boss Kevin Feige, the re-release will include a post-credits scene, and a Stan Lee tribute.

According to MCU Cosmic, the post-credits scene will feature Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. It remains unclear if he will be featured as Bruce Banner or ‘Smart Hulk’. The Stan Lee tribute will also be a part of the upcoming home video release. A third additional feature - a special Spider-Man: Far From Home preview - has also been revealed. There will also be a special message by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Prior to this revelation, fans had been speculating as to the nature of the bonus footage, with many suggesting that Marvel would perhaps show the deleted scene featuring an older Morgan Stark, played by Katherine Langford.

The theatrical cut of Avengers Endgame was the first film in the MCU to not have a post-credits sequence. It ended, instead, with the sound of Tony Stark building the first Iron Man suit. Stan Lee, meanwhile, appeared in one of his final cameos before his passing in 2018.

Most are seeing the re-release as a bid by Marvel to beat Avatar’s all-time record at the box office. Avengers: Endgame needs a little less than $40 million to beat Avatar’s $2.78 billion record, which the James Cameron film set in 2010.

Avengers Endgame is currently the second highest grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. Spider-Man: Far From Home, which will conclude the 23-film Infinity Saga of Marvel films, will arrive in theatres on July 4 in India.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 15:21 IST