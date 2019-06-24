Avengers Endgame vs Avatar: Ahead of re-release, here’s how much Marvel film needs to make to beat James Cameron’s epic

With less than a week to go before Disney re-releases Avengers: Endgame in theatres - presumably in the US - in a bid to beat the all-time box office record of James Cameron’s Avatar, all eyes are on how much it can possibly make. The Marvel superhero movie’s current worldwide total stands at nearly $2.75 billion, less than $40 million shy of Avatar’s $2.788 billion record, which it has held since 2010.

The re-release will include a post-credits scene that wasn’t included in the original theatrical cut, which is still playing in theatres, and made a little less than $2 million in the US this weekend. The new version will also include a special Stan Lee tribute, according to Marvel president Kevin Feige.

This could also be seen as an attempt to boost interest for the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, which picks up directly after the events of Endgame. The film will have just a week to accomplish its box office goals, before Far From Home is released on July 2 in the US.

Also read: Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she hasn’t seen Avengers Endgame, forgets she was in Spider-Man Homecoming. Watch videos

Endgame will need to make approximately $35 million worldwide in its re-release in order to beat Avatar’s record. Incidentally, when Avatar was re-released into theatres in 2010, with nine minutes of new footage, it made $33.2 million worldwide.

By comparison, the 2012 3D only re-release of Cameron’s Titanic added $350 million to its total, and helped push its worldwide haul to over $2 billion. A majority of the re-release gross came from China. Inspired by Titanic’s success, Steven Spielberg oversaw a 3D re-release of the first Jurassic World, which made $100 million. A re-release of The Lion King made close to $200 million. But none of these films were re-launched into theatres before the original run had ended.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 15:00 IST