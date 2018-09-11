Olivia Munn got a sexual offender’s scene removed from Predator and co-star Boyd Holbrook is supporting her

Boyd Holbrook, the lead actor in Shane Black’s reimagining of the Predator franchise, has supported Olivia Munn in the controversy over a sex offender cast in their upcoming film. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Holbrook issued a statement Monday apologising for not responding earlier and said he was “proud” of Munn for taking the stand.

“I want to start by apologizing for this statement coming late in the current conversation. I do not take any of what has gone on lightly, and I want to speak from the most honest and genuine place possible.

“I have stated before, and I will state it again, I am proud of Olivia for the way that she handled a difficult and alarming situation, and I am grateful that Fox took the information seriously and took action swiftly,” Holbrook said.

Fox removed the scene after Munn told the studio last month about Steven Wilder Striegel being a registered sex offender.

In 2010, Striegel pleaded guilty to allegations that he tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into a sexual relationship online. He served six months in jail.

Striegel also starred in The Predator director Shane Black’s previous films Iron Man 3 and The Nice Guys.

Munn expressed dismay that she was feeling isolated by the fact that her castmates did not come forward to support her at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) - prompting Sterling K Brown to issue a statement of support on September 8 saying, “I hope you don’t feel quite so alone. You did the right thing.”

Holbrook said he did not attend the TIFF event out of concern for the victim.

“It is true that I pulled out of a small amount of press on Saturday, as this type of social commentary is new to me and given the nature of the originating crime, I felt further discussion could cause unwanted trauma and pain, neither of which I wanted to incite to the anonymous young woman.

“I now realise that my understanding of the situation was not the full picture and the last thing I want is for Olivia to ever feel abandoned or alone. We are in the midst of a very crucial and important time, and it is imperative that we keep listening,” he said.

