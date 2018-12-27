Only one critic liked Will Ferrell’s new comedy, Holmes & Watson

Until recently, Will Ferrell and John C Reilly’s new comedy, Holmes & Watson, held the unique distinction of belonging to a small group of films with a rare 0% rating on the review aggregator site, Rotten Tomatoes. Now it is merely the film ‘liked’ by one critic in the whole world.

Holmes & Watson, a comedy adaptation of the adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson, now rests at a ‘rotten’ 4% score, based on 26 reviews. Only one of them is positive. David Edelstein of New York Magazine - in the news recently for that bizarre Priyanka Chopra diss piece - wrote in a lukewarm review that “No brain cells are harmed by Holmes & Watson, just given a few hours to rest and regenerate.”

The other 25 reviews are mostly internal debates whether or not the film can be considered one of the worst of the year. “The only compelling mystery about Holmes & Watson is how so many funny people have been squeezed into such an unfunny movie, a movie that isn’t nearly smart enough to recognize how stupid it should have been,” wrote IndieWire’s David Ehrlich. Dana Schwartz of Entertainment Weekly agreed, and wrote, “If you choose to watch this movie, you’ll be treated to an hour and a half of different versions of the same gag: what if [insert modern thing] somehow existed in Victorian times!?”

Rotten Tomatoes’ critics’ consensus, meanwhile, offered a characteristically winking takedown. “The lowest and vilest alleys in London do not present a more dreadful record of the adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson than does Holmes and Watson,” it read.

Ferrell and Reilly have seen success in the past, with their cult hit Step Brothers and Talladega Nights. Meanwhile, a third entry in Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law’s more action-heavy series is being planned.

