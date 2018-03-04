Oscars 2018: Here’s the full list of nominees. How many movies have you seen?

The 90th Academy Awards will be held on March 4 in Los Angeles - March 5 in India - to honour the best movies of 2017. Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water leads the pack with 13 nominations, and is the favourite to win most of the awards. But the race for Best Picture is the closest it has been in years, with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Get Out building steam.

Here is the full list of nominees at the 2018 Oscars:

Best Picture

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Directing

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, Shape of Water

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Adapted Screenplay

James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist

Scott Frank, James Mangold, and Michael Green, Logan

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, Mudbound



Original Screenplay

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Cinematography

Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour

Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk

Rachel Morrison, Mudbound

Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Film Editing

Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver

Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya

Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water

Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast (Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)

Blade Runner: 2049 (Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola)

Darkest Hour (Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)

Dunkirk (Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis)

The Shape of Water (Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin)

Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast

Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour

Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water

Consolota Boyle, Victoria & Abdul

Makeup and Hairstyling

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour

Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard, Victoria & Abdul

Arjen Tuiten, Wonder

Original Score

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Original Song

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name

“Remember Me,” Coco

“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Sound Editing

Julian Slater, Baby Driver

Mark Mangini and Theo Green, Blade Runner 2049

Richard King and Alex Gibson, Dunkirk

Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira, The Shape of Water

Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, and Mary H. Ellis, Baby Driver

Ron Bartlett, Dough Hemphill, and Mac Ruth, Blade Runner 2049

Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landarker, and Gary A. Rizzo, Dunkirk

Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, and Glen Gauthier, The Shape of Water

David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce, and Stuart Wilson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049 (John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, and Richard R. Hoover)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, and Dan Sudick)

Kong: Skull Island (Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, and Mike Meinardus)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan, and Chris Corbould)

War for the Planet of the Apes (Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon, and Joel Whist)

Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Live Action Short Film

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote: All of Us

Documentary Short Subject

Edith and Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second consecutive year, will be held on March 4. It will air live in India on March 5 on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD.

