Pierce Brosnan pitches for a female Bond: ‘Get out of the way guys and put a woman up there’

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:11 IST

Actor Pierce Brosnan has said it is time to introduce the female James Bond. “Yes,” hollywoodreporter.com quoted Brosnan as saying to the prospect of a female Bond.

“I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting,” added the actor, who essayed the role of the famous spy four times.

There are rumours that Lashana Lynch is expected to take over as the next 007 from Daniel Craig in the upcoming No Time to Die installment.

Brosnan expressed doubt that the change will play out on screen under the current producers. “I don’t think that’s going to happen with the Broccolis. I don’t think that is going to happen under their watch,” he said.

In the #MeToo era, Brosnan said Bond will have to change. “Without question, yes... The #MeToo movement has been relevant and significant and well needed in our society, so they’ll have to address that,” he said.

Brosnan calls working on the James Bond franchise as a highlight of his career. “James Bond has a certain significance and a deep pride. I will be asked about him until my dying days -- it just goes with the territory. He’s a beloved character. I was honoured to play the role and I rejuvenated a franchise that had been dormant,” he added.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 17:11 IST