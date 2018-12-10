Aquaman is already a hit, makes a splash in China with a $93.6 million (Rs 664 cr) opening

DC Comics’ upcoming superhero film Aquaman arrived with a cannonball-sized splash in Chinese theatres. The film debuted with $93.6 million (Rs 664 crore) in ticket sales. That marked a new opening-weekend record for both Warner Bros. and DC in China. Considering the checkered recent history of DC films (Justice League, Suicide Squad), the big launch in China was a promising sign for the spin-off starring Jason Momoa.

“Adding to the success of Wonder Woman, this is a really solid performance and portends big numbers for North America in two weeks when it opens,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. “This is a movie, along with Mary Poppins Returns and Bumblebee and other movies, that’s going to give December that boost that a Star Wars movie would give us.”

Aquaman will expand to 40 international countries next week and arrive in North American theatres December 21. Aquaman wasn’t the only big-budget holiday season release receiving a lift this week. Paramount’s Transformers prequel Bumblebee played a one-night sneak preview in 326 theatres nationwide ahead of its December 21 release.

Actor Jason Momoa take selfies with fans during the red carpet event ahead of the Aquaman movie's world premiere in Beijing. (AP)

Paramount declined to share ticket figures but domestic distribution chief Kyle Davies said theatres were mostly sold out. Perhaps more importantly, the film directed by Travis Knight and starring Hailee Steinfeld aided its word of mouth with largely glowing reviews — a rarity for the Transformers franchise.

Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, due out December 19, also helped its cause with four Golden Globe nominations Thursday, including best picture, comedy or musical, and acting nods for Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Nicole Kidman, will be released in Indian theatres on December 14.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 15:29 IST