Aquaman to release in India a week before US on December 14

The king of the ocean is set to arrive on Indian shores before the rest of the world. Jason Momoa’s solo superhero movie, Aquaman, will release a week before United States.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the release date on Twitter. “Mark the date... #Aquaman will release in #India on 14 Dec 2018, one week *before* its US release... Will release in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu,” he wrote in a tweet.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan of Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring and Furious 7. The film also features Oscar-winning star Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna, Amber Heard as Mera and Patrick Wilson as Orm. Jason Momoa, who rose to fame as Khal Drogo in HBO’s Game of Thrones, will play half-human-half-Atlantean, Arthur Curry. He has also previously appeared as Aquaman in 2017’s Justice League with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck’s Batman, Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ezra Miller’s Flash.

The film tells the story of Aquaman as he is born of a Atlantean queen and a human father. When peril befalls Atlanta, he is required to return to the waters in search of his home and identity.

Aquaman was test screened recently and several online portals collated reactions from viewers. While attendees weren’t allowed to discuss what they’ve seen, some reporters have said that the film didn’t blow anyone away, but was mostly enjoyable. Collider’s Steve Weintraub in a tweet wrote that an ‘upcoming superhero movie test screened last night in the San Fernando Valley’ and that he’d ‘heard good things’. Another fan site reporter wrote, “I hear it’s good (not great) and that’s all we can hope for in the end. I’ll take it.” He also said that the film was being compared to Thor: The Dark World - one of the least respected films out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, he continued, “I haven’t heard anything negative.”

However, the version screened for audiences is still a very early cut of the film and the final product could differ drastically from the one screened.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 13:42 IST