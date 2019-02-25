Rami Malek falls off stage after Best Actor win at Oscars 2019. See pics

Bohemian Rhapsody star and now an Academy Award winning actor, Rami Malek celebrated the biggest night of his life on Sunday, although not without a little misstep. The actor took a tumble after accepting his Best Actor in a Leading Role trophy and required assistance from paramedics.

Pictures from the night show Rami surrounded by the neon orange bags of paramedics team, sitting in his chair and wincing in discomfort. He makes a phony but funny face at someone behind him as he holds up his trophy. See the pics here:

Best Actor winner Rami Malek is helped up after falling down the stairs on the stage. ( REUTERS )

Best Actor winner Rami Malek (2nd from L) talks to an emergency medical technician (EMT) after falling down the stairs on the stage. ( REUTERS )

Best Actor winner Rami Malek walks offstage after falling down the stairs on the stage. ( REUTERS )

Rami Malek, recipient of the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role, speaks with medical staff after a fall at the Oscars on Sunday. ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )

Rami won his first ever Academy Award on Sunday for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Taking to the stage, Malek said, “I may not have been the obvious choice, but I guess it worked out. The fact that I’m celebrating him and this story with you tonight is proof that we’re longing for stories like this,” Malek said. The actor beat Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Viggo Mortensen and William Dafoe for the coveted award.Malek is just the second actor of Arab descent nominated for an Oscar, after Lawrence of Arabia star Omar Sharif. Malek is the first to win, reported CNN.

During his acceptance speech, the actor went on to add, “I am the son of immigrants from Egypt, a first-generation American. And part of my story is being written right now. And I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you, and everyone who believed in me for this moment. It’s something I will treasure for the rest of my life.”

In his speech, he did not mention the film’s director, Bryan Singer, who was fired from the Bohemian Rhapsody set for allegations of sexual misconduct, revealed The Hollywood Reporter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 11:37 IST