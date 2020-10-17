e-paper
Randeep Hooda asks fans to vote for 'apna chhora' Chris Hemsworth at People's Choice Awards, watch video

Randeep Hooda asks fans to vote for ‘apna chhora’ Chris Hemsworth at People’s Choice Awards, watch video

Actor Randeep Hooda shared a video celebrating Extraction’s nominations at the People’s Choice Awards, and asked fans to vote for ‘apna chhora’ Chris Hemsworth. Watch the video.

hollywood Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 14:17 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Randeep Hooda and Chris Hemsworth in Extraction.
Randeep Hooda and Chris Hemsworth in Extraction.
         

Actor Randeep Hooda is cheering for his Extraction co-star Chris Hemsworth, who is nominated at the People’s Choice Awards for his performance in the Netflix action film. Hemsworth has been nominated for ‘The Male Movie Star of 2020’ and ‘The Action Movie Star of 2020’, while Extraction has been nominated for ‘The Movie of 2020’ and ‘The Action Movie of 2020’.

Randeep took to social media to share a video message in Haryanvi, in which he listed all the film’s nominations, and asked fans to vote for ‘apna chhora Chris Hemsworth’ and spread the love. “Ram Ram,” he said at the beginning and end of the video.

 

In an interview to PTI, Randeep had spoken about his experience working on the film. “I got a great gun and I was waiting to fire some blanks and be like Rambo. I’ve never done this kind of action before. It was really, really cool. The stunt team in this movie was absolutely amazing whether it is driving, guns or hand-to-hand combat,” he’d said.

Also read: Extraction is Netflix’s most watched film ever, Randeep Hooda and Russo Brothers celebrate the record

Extraction, which released in April, became the most watched original film debut on Netflix, with nearly 100 million viewers in its first month. Randeep celebrated the news and wrote in a tweet, “Thank you for all the love for #Extraction Gratitude #SamHargrave @Russo_Brothers@chrishemsworth@AGBOfilms@netflix.”

Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film was produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and was largely shot in India. A sequel is in development, with Hemsworth expected to return as black market mercenary Tyler Rake.

