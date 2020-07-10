Randeep Hooda signs with Hollywood talent agency after Extraction success

hollywood

After the success of the action-thriller Extraction, which marked his Hollywood debut, Randeep Hooda wants to take up more international projects. The actor has signed with a talent management agency in the US - Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Randeep said in a statement, “Extraction was a huge success worldwide with a phenomenal reach. I really enjoyed working on it and got to learn so many new things from the fabulous cast and crew. As every artist wants to reach out to as many people as possible, I’m very grateful and excited for these new horizons in international cinema.”

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction featured Chris Hemsworth as a black-market mercenary on a mission to rescue the son of an Indian crime lord from Dhaka. Randeep played a pivotal role and his action sequences were praised by critics.

In an interview with PTI, Randeep had said that he enjoyed shooting the action scenes in Extraction. “I got a great gun and I was waiting to fire some blanks and be like Rambo. I’ve never done this kind of action before. It was really, really cool. The stunt team in this movie was absolutely amazing whether it is driving, guns or hand-to-hand combat,” he said.

“The first day, I thought what have I got myself into but then it started to grow on me. Your body is the most beautiful instrument you have and action movies put it to good use. As you stretch your limits, you realise you’ve got to look after yourself better,” he added.

Randeep’s last Bollywood release was Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and newcomer Aarushi Sharma in the lead roles. He will be seen next alongside Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in Prabhudeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film was scheduled to hit the theatres on Eid this year but has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

