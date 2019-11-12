Ricky Gervais to host Golden Globes for fifth and last time, says they made him an offer he couldn’t refuse

hollywood

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 20:37 IST

Look out Hollywood, Ricky Gervais is returning to host the Golden Globe Awards. Gervais memorably hosted the Globes from 2010 to 2012, skewering many of the attendees with irreverent jokes. He also lampooned the organization that hosts the Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

It will be the fifth time Gervais emcees the ceremony; he also hosted in 2016. He said in a news release that organizers made him an offer he couldn't refuse. “Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” said Gervais in a statement.

“There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage. His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated,” said Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment. “It is sure to make for an unexpected evening. We can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.”

He takes the fifth! @rickygervais will resume hosting duties for a record fifth time at the 77th Annual Golden Globe® Awards on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California! pic.twitter.com/ewYaHmVFyt — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) November 12, 2019

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, which honour achievements in film and television, will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5 and aired live on NBC.

The HFPA has previously announced it will bestow its Cecil B DeMille Award on Tom Hanks, and give Ellen DeGeneres its Carol Burnett Award during the show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more