Ricky Gervais to host Golden Globes for fifth and last time, says they made him an offer he couldn’t refuse

Ricky Gervais will return to host the Golden Globes for the fifth and last time. He has previously hosted the ceremony from 2010 to 2012, and in 2016.

hollywood Updated: Nov 12, 2019 20:37 IST

Associated Press
Ricky Gervais attends a screening of Netflix's After Life at the Paley Center for Media in New York. Gervais is returning to host the Golden Globe Awards. Gervais is returning to host the Golden Globe Awards, which will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020 and aired live on NBC. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Gervais attends a screening of Netflix's After Life at the Paley Center for Media in New York. Gervais is returning to host the Golden Globe Awards. Gervais is returning to host the Golden Globe Awards, which will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020 and aired live on NBC. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
         

Look out Hollywood, Ricky Gervais is returning to host the Golden Globe Awards. Gervais memorably hosted the Globes from 2010 to 2012, skewering many of the attendees with irreverent jokes. He also lampooned the organization that hosts the Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

It will be the fifth time Gervais emcees the ceremony; he also hosted in 2016. He said in a news release that organizers made him an offer he couldn't refuse. “Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” said Gervais in a statement.

“There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage. His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated,” said Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment. “It is sure to make for an unexpected evening. We can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.”

 

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, which honour achievements in film and television, will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5 and aired live on NBC.

The HFPA has previously announced it will bestow its Cecil B DeMille Award on Tom Hanks, and give Ellen DeGeneres its Carol Burnett Award during the show.

Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
