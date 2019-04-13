Road to Avengers Endgame: A complete ranking of Marvel movies’ Rotten Tomatoes scores, from worst to best

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is not only the highest-grossing film franchise in history, but it is also one of the best-reviewed. Ahead of Avengers: Endgame, billed as the epic conclusion to more than a decade of superhero storytelling, comprising 22 films, here’s a rundown of the MCU’s critical reception.

None of the 21 Marvel films so far have a ‘rotten’ rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The Oscar-nominated Black Panther is the franchise’s top rated film, with a score of 97%. The lowest rated Marvel movie is Thor: The Dark World, which has a 66% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The website’s user reviews paint a very different picture. The top rated Marvel movie according to fans is Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the first Guardians of the Galaxy; both have 92% scores. The worst Marvel movie, according to fans, is Captain Marvel, which has a 58% score. It should be kept in mind, however, that the film was allegedly the victim of a concentrated user-generated attack ahead of release, which prompted Rotten Tomatoes to axe its ‘want to see’ feature.

Here’s a ranking of every MCU film so far, along with the critics’ consensus.

Thor: The Dark World - 66%

Critics Consensus - It may not be the finest film to come from the Marvel Universe, but Thor: The Dark World still offers plenty of the humor and high-stakes action that fans have come to expect.

The Incredible Hulk - 67%

Critics Consensus: The Incredible Hulk may not be quite the smashing success that fans of Marvel’s raging behemoth might hope for, but it offers more than enough big green action to make up for its occasionally puny narrative.

Iron Man 2 - 73%

Critics Consensus: It isn’t quite the breath of fresh air that Iron Man was, but this sequel comes close with solid performances and an action-packed plot.

Avengers: Age of Ultron - 75%

Critics Consensus: Exuberant and eye-popping, Avengers: Age of Ultron serves as an overstuffed but mostly satisfying sequel, reuniting its predecessor’s unwieldy cast with a few new additions and a worthy foe.

Thor - 77%

Critics Consensus: A dazzling blockbuster that tempers its sweeping scope with wit, humor, and human drama, Thor is mighty Marvel entertainment.

Captain Marvel - 78%

Critics Consensus: Packed with action, humour, and visual thrills, Captain Marvel introduces the MCU’s latest hero with an origin story that makes effective use of the franchise’s signature formula.

Iron Man 3 - 79%

Critics Consensus: With the help of its charismatic lead, some impressive action sequences, and even a few surprises, Iron Man 3 is a witty, entertaining adventure and a strong addition to the Marvel canon.

Captain America: The First Avenger - 80%

Critics Consensus: With plenty of pulpy action, a pleasantly retro vibe, and a handful of fine performances, Captain America is solidly old-fashioned blockbuster entertainment.

Ant-Man - 82%

Critics Consensus: Led by a charming performance from Paul Rudd, Ant-Man offers Marvel thrills on an appropriately smaller scale -- albeit not as smoothly as its most successful predecessors.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 - 84%

Critics Consensus: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s action-packed plot, dazzling visuals, and irreverent humor add up to a sequel that’s almost as fun -- if not quite as thrillingly fresh -- as its predecessor.

Avengers: Infinity War - 85%

Critics Consensus: Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions.

Ant-Man and the Wasp - 88%

Critics Consensus: A lighter, brighter superhero movie powered by the effortless charisma of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and The Wasp offers a much-needed MCU palate cleanser.

Doctor Strange - 89%

Critics Consensus: Doctor Strange artfully balances its outré source material against the blockbuster constraints of the MCU, delivering a thoroughly entertaining superhero origin story in the bargain.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier - 90%

Critics Consensus: Suspenseful and politically astute, Captain America: The Winter Soldier is a superior entry in the Avengers canon and is sure to thrill Marvel diehards.

Guardians of the Galaxy - 91%

Critics Consensus: Guardians of the Galaxy is just as irreverent as fans of the frequently zany Marvel comic would expect -- as well as funny, thrilling, full of heart, and packed with visual splendour.

Captain America: Civil War - 91%

Critics Consensus: Captain America: Civil War begins the next wave of Marvel movies with an action-packed superhero blockbuster boasting a decidedly non-cartoonish plot and the courage to explore thought-provoking themes.

The Avengers - 92%

Critics Consensus: Thanks to a script that emphasizes its heroes’ humanity and a wealth of superpowered set pieces, The Avengers lives up to its hype and raises the bar for Marvel at the movies.

Spider-Man: Homecoming - 92%

Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Homecoming does whatever a second reboot can, delivering a colourful, fun adventure that fits snugly in the sprawling MCU without getting bogged down in franchise-building.

Thor: Ragnarok - 92%

Critics Consensus: Exciting, funny, and above all fun, Thor: Ragnarok is a colourful cosmic adventure that sets a new standard for its franchise -- and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Iron Man - 93%

Critics Consensus: Powered by Robert Downey Jr.’s vibrant charm, Iron Man turbo-charges the superhero genre with a deft intelligence and infectious sense of fun.

Black Panther - 97%

Critics Consensus: Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU’s most absorbing stories -- and introducing some of its most fully realized characters.

