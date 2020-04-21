Robert Pattinson’s Batman postponed to October 2021, Covid-19 to upend next year’s movie schedules too

hollywood

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 13:01 IST

The coronavirus pandemic that’s shuttered cinemas around the world and forced movie studios to delay releasing new films is disrupting the 2021 movie schedule now, too.

The newest Batman movie will be released in October 2021, four months later than planned, AT&T Inc.’s Warner Bros. said Monday. Directed by Matt Reeves, the Batman movie stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne.

The studio also delayed a movie about Elvis Presley scheduled to come out late next year and a picture about King Richard that was slated for November 2020.

Studios try to stay out of one another’s way by staggering their blockbuster releases. But with most of this year’s major movies delayed, including the Marvel installment Black Widow and the James Bond flick No Time to Die, their delicate scheduling has been thrown into disarray.

It’s not clear when audiences will be able to return to theatres, but the third-largest US chain, Cinemark Holdings Inc., expects to welcome back customers around July 1. The operators will likely need to limit ticket sales for months to maintain social distancing.

According to Deadline, the studio has also rescheduled superhero movies The Flash and Shazam2. While The Flash will open on June 2, 2022, instead of July 1, Shazam 2, earlier set to release on April 1, 2022, will now come out on November 4, 2022.

Also, The Sopranos feature prequel The Many Saints of Newark, originally dated for September 25 of this year, has now been shifted to March 12 next year. Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley movie, starring Tom Hanks, will now hit the theatres on November 5, 2021, a month after the originally planned release. As per the studio’s new release calendar, Will Smith drama King Richard will now bow out on November 19, 2021 instead of November 25 this year. Last month, Warner Bros Studios postponed the release of its much-awaited superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 from June 5 to August 14.