Russell Crowe has ‘Art of Divorce’ auction, in which he’ll auction off movie memorabilia to coincide with real divorce

Russell Crowe is selling off items that he collected while working on films such as Gladiator and Cinderella Man in a new auction. The auction, titled The Art of Divorce, will be held on April 7, which marks the actor’s birthday as well as wedding anniversary with ex-wife Danielle Spencer, according to Sotheby Australia.

“The sale represents the dispersal of a highly personal collection that was assembled by Crowe over many years, including those shared with his former wife,” said Sotheby’s.

Crowe and Spencer had separated five years ago and their divorce will soon be finalised (Shutterstock)

“We’ve been separated over five years now, our divorce should be finalised around the time of the auction. Just as we collaborate on the upbringing of our kids, it’s easy for us to work together on something like this,” Crowe told Australia’s Daily Telegraph.

“I think she feels the same way I do in regards to just moving on things that help create space for the future,” he added.

A total of 225 items will be up for grabs that includes fine art, antique vehicles, furniture, jewellery, musical instruments, and film paraphernalia.

An important stunt cuirass that Crowe wore in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator is expected to fetch between $20,000 to $30,000.

A pair of black leather wrist cuffs and a wooden training sword from the film has also been put up for auction.

From Cinderella Man, a blue satin robe and a pair of Everlast blue satin trunks, worn by Crowe as the character James J Braddock will also be up for grabs.

