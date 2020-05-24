Russo Brothers were thinking about Captain America as the Soul Stone in early days

hollywood

Updated: May 24, 2020 17:31 IST

With its almost two dozen movies, Marvel did an exhaustive job of establishing almost all important characters and plot devices before last years Avengers Endgame. Even all the Infinity Stones were well established over the course of many years and franchises. Except one--the Soul Stone.

We knew about the origins of Power, Space, Reality, Time and Mind from films such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1, Thor: The Dark World, Doctor Strange and Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, we heard or saw the Soul Stone for the first time in Avenger: Infinity War itself.

Early on in development talks we considered making Cap the soul stone... But that idea fell away rather quickly. #AvengersAssemble https://t.co/admPgFOM3c — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

During a recent watch party on Twitter, the Russo Brothers were asked about the possibility of seeing the Soul Stone again in upcoming movies and outside of Vormir, the dark planet haunted by Red Skull. The Russos did not reveal much about the same but did give an interesting scoop about what were there initial plans with the Soul Stone.

“Early on in development talks we considered making Cap the soul stone... But that idea fell away rather quickly. #AvengersAssemble,” he wrote in a tweet. It could have been a really big reveal for Cap’s arc but the final product--watching Steve swinging with Peggy Carter in their living room--was no less cathartic.

Fans made quite a few comments on Russo’s revelation. “So you killed Nat instead. I see how it is. #BringNatashaBack,” wrote one. “I originally theorized that and am glad that it didn’t happen, he needed to be in the final battle BUT Nat should have lived. I’m not over that death #justiceforRomanoff,” another said the same.

Also see: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fans can’t keep calm as Archana Puran Singh aka Miss Braganza shares message for Anupam Kher’s Malhotra

“Cap seeing Red Skull again would’ve been interesting,” wrote another. But considering Cap returned to all the places to give back the Stones, he may have indeed met Red Skull.

Avengers: Endgame turned out to be the most successful film ever made with it’s box office figures touching $2.8 billion. Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow was supposed to release this summer but its future is uncertain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more