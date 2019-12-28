e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Ryan Reynolds confirms Deadpool 3 is in the works at Marvel Studios

Ryan Reynolds confirms Deadpool 3 is in the works at Marvel Studios

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that Deadpool 3 is indeed being planned at Marvel Studios, after Disney’s takeover of Fox.

hollywood Updated: Dec 28, 2019 14:00 IST

Press Trust of India
Ryan Reynolds has played Deadpool in three films.
Ryan Reynolds has played Deadpool in three films.
         

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that the third installment in his Deadpool franchise is in the development at Marvel Studios. The 43-year-old actor made the revelation during an appearance on a holiday edition of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

"We're working on it right now with the whole team. We’re over at Marvel, which is the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kind of crazy," Reynolds said.

 

The foul-mouthed superhero was one of the few Marvel comic characters not owned by Disney, but after Fox's merger with the industry giant, Deadpool has become a Marvel Studios property.

According to Variety, Fox film's former president of production, Emma Watts, who was part of the first two films, will no more oversee the franchise. Deadpool and Deadpool 2 have earned an impressive $1.5 billion worldwide combined. Reynolds most recently appeared in Netflix’s 6 Underground.

