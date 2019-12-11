Ryan Reynolds reveals he had a near-death accident at 19: ‘I got hit by a drunk driver’

hollywood

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 15:07 IST

Ryan Reynolds survived a major accident when he was 19. On Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine, he revealed that he was hit by a drunk driver while he was returning home after a few drinks.

“I was 19 in Vancouver, Canada. Drinking age is different there. I had a couple of drinks and I didn’t want to get into my car obviously because that’s insane. I walked home and on my way home, I got hit by a drunk driver. I was like, ‘Thanks, karma!’” he laughed.

The actor called it “the craziest thing that has ever happened to me” and said that he ended up breaking every bone on the left side of his body.

Ryan made this revelation while promoting his upcoming action-thriller, 6 Underground, which will release worldwide on Netflix on December 13. Directed by Michael Bay, the film has been written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

6 Underground also features Melanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ben Hardy in key roles.

After the release of 6 Underground, Ryan will be back as bodyguard Michael Bryce in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, a sequel to the 2017 sleeper hit The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. The film will also see Samuel L Jackson and Salma Hayek returning as Darius Kincaid and Sonia Kincaid, respectively.

In April, after wrapping up his portions, Ryan shared a picture with his co-stars on Instagram and wrote, “That’s a wrap for me! Gonna miss kicking rocks with these two. Been down a lotta roads together. Photo by: @samanthalopezs #HitmansBodyguard2 @samuelljackson @salmahayek.”

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is directed by Patrick Hughes and is currently in the post-production stage. It is scheduled to hit the theatres sometime next year.

